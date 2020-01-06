OrthoPediatrics sells Vilex adult business

Following through on its earlier announcement, OrthoPediatrics (KIDS +0.6% ) has divested the adult segment of its Vilex business in Tennessee to an affiliate of Squadron Capital, LLC, who was also granted a license to manufacture and sell products based on the external fixation technology developed by company affiliate Orthex, LLC, subject to certain restrictions.

The transaction lowered the amount the company owed under its term loan to Squadron by $25M. The remaining $5M was repaid last month from its credit revolver with Squadron.