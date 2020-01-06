Envestnet's adds lenders to credit exchange platform

Envestnet (ENV +0.8% ) is providing financial advisers access to a lineup of lenders on its recently launched Envestnet Credit Exchange platform.

TD Bank (TD -0.2% ), Truist's (TFC -1.3% )(formerly SunTrust) LightStream, Nationwide, and First Citizens Bank will offer advisers on the Envestnet platform a range of loans with both secured and unsecured financing options, valued from $10,000 to $25M or more.

The Envestnet Credit Exchange, powered by Advisor Credit Exchange, will be available through the sponsor and adviser portals on the Envestnet platform, and is actively taking loan referrals and onboarding adviser firms.

Additional lenders and a broader market expansion are planned for 2020.