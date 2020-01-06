Panoramic Resources reports preliminary December quarterly results

Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) has flagged a 22% Y/Y drop in nickel production for the December quarter, and a 19% drop in copper production

The company produced 1,042 tonnes of nickel and 695 tonnes of copper, as well as 55 tonnes of cobalt.

Reported that ore mined for the quarter was up 9%, at 129,522 t, however, production was impacted by lower head grades.

Panoramic in July 2019, signed a binding letter of agreement with Benton Resources to divest its Thunder Bay project for C$9M; however, the letter of agreement has now been terminated.

Now, the company has signed a share purchase agreement to sell its Thunder Bay project to Regency Gold.

Source