Oxy Petroleum, Total to partner on Colorado carbon capture project

Occidental Petroleum (OXY +2.5% ) says it is partnering with France's Total (TOT +1.6% ) on a major carbon capture project, as it continues its carbon work perfected in the Permian Basin.

OXY says the project will target capturing 725K metric tons/year of carbon at the Holcim Portland cement plant in Colorado, enabling it to buy the carbon dioxide and use it for enhanced oil recovery at its wells in Colorado or possibly in west Texas.

OXY is working on several other carbon capture projects, including recent plans to build a large "direct air capture" plant in the Permian Basin to suck carbon out of the sky.

TOT and LafargeHolcim last year partnered on a similar project for a cement plant in British Columbia.