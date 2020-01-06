GlycoMimetics out-licenses two programs in Greater China

GlycoMimetics (GLYC -0.2% ) inks an agreement with Apollomics for exclusive development and commercialization rights to lead candidate uproleselan and GMI-1687 in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan (Greater China).

Under the terms of the deal, GLYC will receive $9M upfront, up to $180M in milestones and tiered royalties on net sales. Apollomics will responsible for all development, regulatory filings and commercialization while GLYC will supply product.

GLYC will retain all rights to the two compounds in the rest of the world.

Uproleselan is an E-selectin inhibitor in Phase 3 development for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). GMI-1687 is also an E-selectin inhibitor but will much greater potency (~250x greater than uproleselan).