Averages erase declines in midday trading

The three major U.S. stock averages continue to battle their way toward break-even, overcoming an earlier slide as traders assess how the U.S.-Iran conflict will affect global markets.

In midday trading New York time, the Nasdaq manages a 0.1% gain, the S&P 500's earlier 0.6% fall fades to a 0.1% slip , and the Dow pares its 0.8% dip to a 0.2% decline .

The 10-year Treasury slips, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 1.81%.

Crude oil pares its gain to +0.3% to $63.21 per barrel; gold rises 0.8% to $1,564.00 per ounce.

“How much, if at all, do things escalate with Iran and does it ultimately impact the global economic outlook?" Federated Investors' Steve Chiavarone comments to Bloomberg News. "Right now, not so much. Could it change? Sure.”

A look at S&P 500 sectors shows communication services ( +0.7% ) and energy ( +0.5% ) outperforming the broader market, while industrials ( -0.6% ) and financials ( -0.5% ) lag.

The U.S. Dollar Index slips 0.1% to 96.70.