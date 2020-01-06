Amazon, Exxon Mobil bring Alexa to gas payments

Amazon (AMZN +0.7% ), Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.7% ), and Fiserv (FISV -0.5% ) launch a new voice experience for pumping gas that will let drivers use Alexa to pay.

The experience will roll out to over 11,500 Exxon and Mobile gas stations across the U.S. later this year. Customers will initially need a vehicle that's enabled with Alexa to pay.

Qualified drivers can say, "Alexa, pay for gas." The checkout will go through Amazon Pay.

Fiserv's digital commerce tech will help power the secure payment transactions.