O-I Glass (OI +9.2% ) jumps to its highest in more than five months after wholly-owned subsidiary Paddock Enterprises filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy under the weight of thousands of asbestos injury claims.

In December, OI created a new holding company structure where O-I Glass became the new parent entity with Owens-Illinois Group and Paddock as direct, wholly-owned subsidiaries; OI's legacy asbestos-related liabilities are isolated within Paddock, structurally separating them from the company's glass-making operations.

O-I Glass and O-I Group are not included in the Chapter 11 filing and will continue to operate as usual.

"Addressing Paddock's legacy liabilities through Chapter 11 will help enable O-I Glass to further unlock the value creation potential of this global franchise," says O-I Glass CEO Andres Lopez.