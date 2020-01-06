PLx Pharma advancing Vazalore, expects U.S. launch by year-end

Ultra-thinly traded nano cap PLx Pharma (PLXP +1% ) perks up on a very modest 7K shares after its update on lead drug Vazalore, a liquid-filled aspirin capsule.

Pre FDA feedback, it has agreed to provide additional data on the 325 mg dose to bridge the new formulation with the original, adding that it expects to meet with the agency shortly to finalize the data modeling components.

The FDA is apparently on board with the necessary data to support approval of the 81 mg dose.

Both filings should be made next quarter. Market launch could happen by year-end.

Vazalore 325 mg is an FDA-approved aspirin product being developed for patients with vascular disease or diabetes who are candidates for more effective antiplatelet therapy compared to enteric-coated aspirin.