Blackstone 2020 surprise list includes 1% Fed funds rate

Blackstone's Byron Wien and Joe Zidle put out their list of 10 surprises for 2020 — events that the average investor would assign a one in three chance of occurring, but which Byron and Zidle believe is "probable", having a better than 50% likelihood of happening.

Among the surprises:

Economy trails consensus forecast but avoids a recession; Fed lowers the Fed funds rate to 1%.

There's no comprehensive Phase Two trade deal limiting China's ability to acquire intellectual property; separate standards for 5G and other tech hardware is bad news.

Iran increases hostility against Israel and Saudi Arabia; the straits of Hormuz are closed and West Texas Intermediate soars to over $70 per barrel.

Sees S&P 500 breaking through 3,500 at some point during the year; earnings only rise 5%; several market corrections of greater than 5% occur during the year.

The timeline for a self-driving car is pushed further into the future.

U.K. turns out to be the winner in its separation from the EU; its equity market rises and the pound rallies.

10-year Treasury yield approaches 2.5% and the yield curve steepens.

Boeing's 737 Max is fixed and deliveries begin.

Wien started the list in 1986 when he was Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. investment strategist; now he's vice chairman at Blackstone.

Zidle is chief investment strategist for Blackstone's Private Wealth Solutions group.