Equinor to take stake in Bill Gates-backed Kobold Metals - FT

Equinor (EQNR +2% ) plans to invest tens of millions of dollars in Bill Gates-backed start-up Kobold Metals, taking a stake just below 10%, in an attempt to gain expertise in using artificial intelligence and machine learning to find new sources of oil and gas, Financial Times reports.

Kobold, which aims to create a "Google Maps" of the Earth's crust, is focused on finding new deposits of cobalt, a metal used in electric car batteries.

"Data science and analytics applied to big subsurface data will be increasingly important for low-carbon and low-cost oil and gas discoveries," EQNR says. "Partnerships with companies like Kobold Metals will provide us with valuable insights and application of new techniques to the overall exploration process."