Teva to pay $54M to settle suit over sham programs to boost drug sales

The attorney representing two former sales reps at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -0.8% ) announces that the company has agreed to pay $54M to settle allegations that it used sham paid speaker programs to increase sales of MS med Copaxone (glatiramer acetate) and Parkinson's med Azilect (rasagiline) beginning in 2003.

The whistleblower complaint claimed that programs were sham events since the physician speakers/consultants were being paid to write prescriptions, a violation of the U.S. Anti-Kickback Statute.

Teva lawyers sought a motion for summary judgement but it was rejected by a district court judge about 11 months ago.