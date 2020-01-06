Wells Fargo gets cautious on banks

Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw downgrades Associated Banc-Corp (ASB -1.7% ), Commerce Bancshares (CBSH -0.8% ), UMB Financial (UMBF -1.3% ) and First Republic Bank (FRC -1.2% ) to underweight and sets PT of $20, $55, $60 and $100 respectively on valuation concern, if credit or growth concerns emerge.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo downgrades Comerica (CMA -1.5% ), KeyCorp (KEY -1.7% ) and U.S. Bancorp (USB -1.6% ) to underweight and sets PT to $71, $20 and $61 respectively.

Mike believes these banks will underperform the banking industry over the next 12 months, consistent with the firm's new rating system.