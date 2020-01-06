BAE Systems awarded $175M contract from U.S. Navy

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY +2.2% ) announces a $175M contract from the U.S. Navy to modernize the guided-missile cruiser USS Vicksburg (CG 69).

Under the new contract, the shipyard’s employees and industry partners will work on the ship’s weapons and engineering equipment. Norfolk Shipyard will conduct an 18-month extensive modernization program aboard the guided missile cruiser USS Vicksburg.

BAE Systems initiated the first phase of Vicksburg’s modernization program in May 2017, and will begin the final phase of work, called MODPRD, later this month. The Vicksburg’s MODPRD is scheduled to be complete in July 2021.