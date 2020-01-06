Sleep Number wide awake at CES

Sleep Number (SNBR -1.4% ) unveiled the company's next generation of 360 smart beds at CES today.

The new products are said to feature technology advancements that will further address prevalent sleep issues and improve quality sleep.

Sleep Number notes the Climate360 smart bed was a winner of the CES 2020 Best of Innovation. The Climate360 smart bed is described as the first-ever bed that uses advanced temperature technology to create a personalized and responsive microclimate that has automatic firmness adjustability.

Source: Press Release

#CES20