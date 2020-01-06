Low number of bank failures could signal hidden risks - WSJ

Even with low interest rates, which limit banks' ability to make money on lending, the number of problem banks is the lowest since early 2007, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Not one bank failed in 2018 and only four small lenders went under since the end of May 2019. But some bank analysts and former regulators contend that the lack of failures may portend a rise in hidden risks.

“It’s in the good times, when things seem very calm and when there are no bank failures, that the bad loans are made,” former FDIC Vice Chairman Thomas Hoenig told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

The long period of low interest rates have spurred businesses and consumers to take on more debt, which could be difficult to repay if the economy heads south. Banks may also be tempted to loosen lending standards to boost their business.

And while banks have built up bigger capital buffers and regulations are stricter than before the financial crisis, a trend to ease post-crisis rules has some former regulators worried that risks may be overlooked.

