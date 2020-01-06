Myriad Genetics up 3% on positive GeneSight data in depression

Myriad Genetics (MYGN +2.8% ) is up, albeit on below-average volume, on the heels of a new analysis from the GUIDED clinical trial using a depression scale called HAM-D6. The results were just published online in BMC Psychiatry.

The key takeaways were statistically significant improvements in remission, response and symptoms in GeneSight-guided care at week 8 compared with standard treatment.

GUIDED was a large prospective study aimed at assessing the benefit of pharmacogenomics-guided treatment for depression using the GeneSight Psychotropic test compared to an active therapy control arm.