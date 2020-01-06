CrowdStrike, cyber stocks gain on Iran tensions

CrowdStrike (CRWD +9.6% ) shares are up after CEO George Kurtz told Jim Cramer on Friday that the company is "excited about the quarter and delighted about the future."

When asked about Iran, Kurtz said retaliation in the form of cyberattacks is possible and that CRWD can help identify and protect against those attacks should they occur.

The entire cybersecurity sector is gaining after last week's killing of a top Iranian military official. The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) is up 1.1% compared to the 0.1% gain for the S&P 500.