Wells Fargo weighs on insurance

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan downgrades Axis Capital Holdings (AXS -0.7% ) to underweight with PT of $60 on not much progress on margin initiative and does not expect uptick in margin in 2020.

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan downgrades The Travelers Companies (TRV +0.1% ) to underweight with PT of $137 on concern of missing its 2020 margin targets with the potential for rising social inflation.

Citing a substantial rate increase in Florida at 6/1 renewals, Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan downgrades United Insurance Holdings (UIHC -3.7% ) to underweight and set PT of $12.5.