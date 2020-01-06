Wells Fargo weighs on insurance

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan downgrades Axis Capital Holdings (AXS -0.7%) to underweight with PT of $60 on not much progress on margin initiative and does not expect uptick in margin in 2020.
Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan downgrades The Travelers Companies (TRV +0.1%) to underweight with PT of $137 on concern of missing its 2020 margin targets with the potential for rising social inflation.
Citing a substantial rate increase in Florida at 6/1 renewals, Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan downgrades United Insurance Holdings (UIHC -3.7%) to underweight and set PT of $12.5.
Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan downgrades Brighthouse Financial (BHF -2.8%) to underweight with PT of $40 as it is one of the most interest-rate sensitive life insurers and is more exposed to the new FASB accounting standards.
