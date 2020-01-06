Inovio updates on pipeline; shares up 5%

Ahead of next week's presentation at Biotech Showcase 2020 in San Francisco, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO +4.9% ) updates on its pipeline programs. Highlights:

VGX-3100: Topline data from the Phase 3 REVEAL 1 study in adult women with histologically confirmed cervical high grade squamous intraepithelial lesions associated with HPV-16 or HPV-18 should be available in Q4.

INO-3107: Phase 2 study in patients with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) should launch in H1.

INO-5401: 12- and 18-month survival data in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients to be reported this year.

INO-4500: Phase 1 data on the prevention of Lassa virus infection to be presented this year. An Africa-based Phase 1b should launch this year as well.

INO-4700: Phase 2 study of the MERS vaccine candidate to launch this year in the Middle East and Africa.

INO-A002: Results from first in-human trial (Phase 1b) for the prevention/treatment of Zika virus infection to be announced this year.