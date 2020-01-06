American Financial Group (AFG -0.6% ) plans to exit the Lloyd's of London insurance market in 2020 and starts to place its Lloyd's subsidiaries, including its Lloyd's Managing Agency, Neon Underwriting, into run-off.

AFG estimates it will incur a non-core after-tax charge of $50M-$60M in Q4 2019 for Neon reserve strengthening and expenses related to exit costs associated with the run-off of the business.

AFG reaffirms its 2019 core net operating earnings guidance of $8.50-$8.70 per share.

Based on information available at this time, AFG expects to report $60M-$75M in after-tax earnings from other non-core items in Q4 2019.

Neon and its predecessor, Marketform, have failed to achieve AFG’s profitability objectives since AFG’s purchase of Marketform in 2008.

The exit from this business will allow AFG to reallocate capital to its other insurance businesses and opportunities that have the potential to earn targeted returns on investment.