Loop Capital prefers Dollar General over Dollar Tree

Loop Capital drops Dollar Tree (DLTR -0.8% ) to a Sell rating from Hold.

"We see no reason to believe the beleaguered Family Dollar segment’s performance will improve markedly in F2020, as waiting for the turnaround has been like waiting for Godot. In addition, we do not have the impression management is committed to rolling out higher price points in the Dollar Tree segment and question the current multiple price point test methodology. Thus, we are lowering our F2020 diluted EPS estimate to a below consensus $5.18 from $5.54," reads the Loop note.

The Loop analyst team thinks investors should reallocate Dollar Tree holdings to Dollar General (DG -0.8% ), which is viewed as a far superior operator, as well as a "pure play" way to add exposure to large-cap deep discount retailers.

The Seeking Alpha Quant rating on Dollar Tree is already at Neutral, due to low grades for momentum, revisions and growth.