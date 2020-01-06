Nielsen, Nexstar set multi-year measurement deal

Jan. 06, 2020 2:12 PM ETNLSN, NXSTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Nielsen (NLSN +1%) and Nexstar Media Group (NXST -0.5%) have come to a multi-year deal for Nexstar to use a Nielsen suite of measurement services for its broadcast and cable entitles.
  • Those include 197 local TV stations and digital subchannels across 115 markets, along with national rates for WGN America and digital network Antenna TV.
  • The deal includes access to Nielsen's Scarborough Qualitative Service insights into consumer behavior, along with supplemental support services such as Rhiza, Grabix, Pime Lingo and County Coverage.
