Nielsen, Nexstar set multi-year measurement deal
Jan. 06, 2020 2:12 PM ETNLSN, NXSTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Nielsen (NLSN +1%) and Nexstar Media Group (NXST -0.5%) have come to a multi-year deal for Nexstar to use a Nielsen suite of measurement services for its broadcast and cable entitles.
- Those include 197 local TV stations and digital subchannels across 115 markets, along with national rates for WGN America and digital network Antenna TV.
- The deal includes access to Nielsen's Scarborough Qualitative Service insights into consumer behavior, along with supplemental support services such as Rhiza, Grabix, Pime Lingo and County Coverage.