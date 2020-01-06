Chevron pulls foreign oil workers from Iraq

Chevron (CVX +0.2% ) says it has evacuated expatriate staff from Iraqi Kurdistan in response to Friday's U.S. airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, but local staff continues to work in the region.

The company has interests in Kurdistan's Sarta and Qara Dagh blocks, although it farmed down part of its interests in the licenses to Genel Energy last year.

Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.2% ) is believed to have evacuated its remaining expatriate staff from southern Iraq's West Qurna 1 field, which continues to operate supervised by Iraqi staff.

BP and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), which also maintain operations in southern Iraq, have declined to comment on their security measures.