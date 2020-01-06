Barclays turns bullish on NortonLifeLock

Barclays upgrades NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) from Equal Weight to Overweight and raises the target from $28 to $32. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.

The firm believes the "Street is mis-modeling how stranded costs will be classified, in our view - we think last quarter was margin trough, and EPS inflection will be even sharper in 1Q21 as a result of TSA roll-off."

Barclays says that NLOK isn't a growth story, but the firm is tracking improved web traffic after increased marketing spending.