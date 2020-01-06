Coeur Mining cut down by two sell-side downgrades

Coeur Mining (CDE -9.7% ) plunges after Roth Capital cuts CDE to Sell from Neutral with a $5.25 price target, believing production and financial results likely will disappoint the market and cause a reduction in valuation.

At the same time, B. Riley FBR chops the stock to Neutral from Buy with a $6.30 price target, cut from $7.10, after reducing its mine life assumption at Palmarejo to eight years from 12 and refining its cost structure for Silvertip, both hurting valuation.

CDE's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.