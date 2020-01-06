Upcoming France refinery strike will not strand motorists, Total says

Total (TOT +2% ) says strikes against the French government's pension reform will not affect the company's fuel supply and distribution network in an anticipated four-day nationwide strike at French oil refineries starting tomorrow.

TOT and the government say French motorists need not fear fuel shortages, but union leaders say they are determined to squeeze supplies until the government drops its pension reform plan.

The company says only 26 - or 0.7% - of its 3,500 gas stations suffered supply problems this morning and that there is no risk of shortages in its retail network.

TOT also says its four oil refineries in Donges, Feyzin, Normandie and Grandpuits as well as its bio-refinery at La Mède remain in operation.

Roughly half of the fuel sold in France is not produced in local refineries but imported, which reduces the impact of French refinery strikes.