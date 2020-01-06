Qualcomm announces new vehicle service, platform

Qualcomm (QCOM -1% ) announces the new Car-to-Cloud service that helps car companies connect their cars to their cloud for updates and gathering analytics.

The product integrates QCOM's automotive cockpit platform and Snapdragon auto platform with 4G and 5G support.

Self-driving platform: Qualcomm also announces the new Snapdragon Ride Platform, a scalable and open autonomous driving solution that bundles the Snapdragon Ride Safety SoCs, Ride Safety Accelerator, and Ride Autonomous Stack.

Snapdragon Ride is expected to be available to automakers and tier-1 suppliers in H1 with enabled vehicles entering production in 2023.

GM partnership: Qualcomm and General Motors (NYSE:GM) will continue and expand their collaboration on digital cockpits, telematics, and advanced driver-assistance systems on current and upcoming vehicles.