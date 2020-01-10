Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of January 12 - 18 for healthcare investors.

MONDAY (1/13): JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco (4 days). Presentations from more than 450 companies.

Start of Amarin's (NASDAQ:AMRN) patent infringement litigation against generic competitors to Vascepa.

TUESDAY (1/14): FDA advisory committee meeting on Nektar Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:NKTR) opioid oxycodegol for chronic low back pain.

WEDNESDAY (1/15): Earnings season kicks off with UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

FDA advisory committee meeting on Esteve Pharmaceuticals S.A.'s celecoxib 56 mg tablet for acute pain (morning session) and Intellipharmaceutics' (OTC:IPCI) extended-release oxycodone for the management of moderate-to-severe pain.

THURSDAY (1/16): FDA advisory committee meeting on DURECT's (NASDAQ:DRRX) bupivacaine extended-release solution for post-surgical analgesia.