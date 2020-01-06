Mexico's president to seek new route for planned TC Energy pipeline

Mexico's Pres. Lopez Obrador says he will ask TC Energy (TRP +0.8% ) to reroute its Tuxpan-Tula natural gas pipeline under development to avoid cutting across lands considered sacred by communities in Puebla state.

"Even if we have to pay, the gas pipeline will not go through the sacred hills," Lopez Obrador said over the weekend.

Lopez Obrador's government last year persuaded companies to waive significant profits from gas pipeline deals signed under the previous administration, in a dispute that caused diplomatic frictions with Canada.