Halliburton upped at Scotiabank in oilfield services reshuffle

Scotiabank upgrades Halliburton (HAL +2.5% ) to Outperform with a $25 price target, alongside similar upgrades for NexTier Oilfield (NEX +3.8% ), Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT +2.8% ) and MRC Global (MRC +3.2% ) as part of the firm's rebalancing of the U.S. oilfield services sector.

Scotiabank's Vaibhav Vaishnav says he was bearish on North American offshore and bullish on offshore equipment and international services in 2019, but he is becoming more constructive on NAM for 2020 and now finds pressure pumping his favorite sub-sector.

Vaishnav also downgrades four stocks to Sector Underperform from Sector Perform: Valaris (VAL +3.4% ) and FTS International (FTSI +6.1% ) on a lack of free cash flow, and Oil States (OIS +1.5% ) and RPC (RES +1.7% ) on valuation.

HAL's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.