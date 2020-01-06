JPMorgan points to 'robust' holiday sales numbers

JPMorgan previews the Q4 earnings season for the department stores and specialty softlines sectors.

"Our work points to a robust Holiday ’19 overall led by continued consumer strength (unemployment at 50 year low / ~4% wage growth) with ~76% of companies across our Department Stores & Specialty Softlines coverage universe tracking to meet or beat current 4Q Street Consensus same-store-sales by our work," writes analyst Matthew Boss.

JP sees Q4 same-store sales upside potential for Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Macy's (NYSE:M) and Gap (NYSE:GPS). The expectation is for in-line same store sales numbers from Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) and Limited Brands (NYSE:LB). Downside same-store sales growth potential is seen for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP).