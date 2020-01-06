Alexa coming to Lamborghini, Rivian vehicles

Amazon (AMZN +1.5% ) adds Lamborghini and electric car startup Rivian to its partners that will integrate Alexa into upcoming vehicles.

Lamborghini will integrate the voice assistant into the Huracan Evo.

Rivian will add Alexa to its first two all-electric vehicles coming later this year: the R1S SUV and R1T pickup. Alexa will also join Rivian's 100K Amazon delivery vans.

Amazon also announced partnering with automakers that include BMW and Fiat Chrysler to offer Alexa TV for in-car infotainment systems.

