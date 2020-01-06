Marathon Petroleum nixes Anacortes refinery petrochemicals project

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) has canceled plans to proceed with a petrochemical feedstock project formerly proposed by Tesoro Corp. to enhance xylene recovery at the 119K bbl/day Anacortes, Wash., refinery north of Seattle.

MPC agreed to withdraw plans to manufacture and export 15K bbl/day of mixed xylenes - used to make plastics - in exchange for six environmental groups agreeing not to oppose construction of a marine-vapor emission control system for the refinery project, according to one of the groups involved in the appeal.

The export proposal would have caused a dramatic increase in energy use required for the refinery and required the transport of large quantities of feedstocks, as well as shipping tankers of the refined product to Asia, the groups had argued.