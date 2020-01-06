Coastal GasLink pipeline halted by First Nations eviction notice

A work site for the C$6.6B Coastal GasLink pipeline in Canada's British Columbia province has been vacated after hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nation obtained an eviction notice from a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

The pipeline is owned by TC Energy (TRP +0.7% ), which agreed to sell a 65% stake in the project to P-E firm KKR and Alberta Investment Management Corp. last month in a deal expected to close later this year.

TC has said it signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the pipeline's path, but five Wet'suweten hereditary chiefs say the project has no authority without their consent.