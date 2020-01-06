Merck's Keytruda shows mixed results in late-stage lung cancer study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, KEYNOTE-604, evaluating the combination of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and chemo (etoposide plus cisplatin or carboplatin) for the first-line treatment of patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) showed a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to chemo alone, one of the primary endpoints.

The other primary endpoint, overall survival (OS), favored the Keytruda combo but the separation from chemo was not statistically valid.

No new safety signals were observed.

The data will be presented at an upcoming medical conference and reviewed with regulatory authorities.