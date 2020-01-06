Alexandria Real Estate Equities starts stock offering

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) starts a public offering of 6M shares of common stock in connection with forward sale agreements with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citibank, and JPMorgan Chase Bank, London Branch.

Expects to grant greenshoe option for up to an additional 900,000 shares.

ARE won't initially receive proceeds from the sale of shares by the forward purchasers in the offering.

It expects to use any proceeds upon future settlement of forward sale agreements to fund pending and recently completed acquisitions, and the construction of highly leased development projects.

Any remaining proceeds will go to general working capital and other corporate purposes, which may include reduction of outstanding debt.