Toyota to build hydrogen test city

Toyota (NYSE:TM) revealed plans today at CES to build a prototype city of the future at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan.
The Japanese automaker says Woven City will be a fully connected ecosystem powered by hydrogen fuel cells.
Woven City will serve as a home to full- time residents and researchers who will be able to test and develop technologies such as autonomy, robotics, personal mobility, smart homes and artificial intelligence in a real-world environment.
Toyota plans to extend an open invitation for other commercial and academic partners to collaborate on the project.
