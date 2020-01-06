Toyota to build hydrogen test city

Toyota (NYSE:TM) revealed plans today at CES to build a prototype city of the future at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan.

The Japanese automaker says Woven City will be a fully connected ecosystem powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

Woven City will serve as a home to full- time residents and researchers who will be able to test and develop technologies such as autonomy, robotics, personal mobility, smart homes and artificial intelligence in a real-world environment.

Toyota plans to extend an open invitation for other commercial and academic partners to collaborate on the project.

#CES20

Source: Press Release