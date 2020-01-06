States still likely to win in Sprint/T-Mobile case - UFP

The plaintiff states are likely to win their case working to block the merger of T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint, United First Partners says again, with the trial largely wrapped up.

The firm echoes sentiments expressed last week by Cowen, which sees a 60% chance the judge will block the merger.

UFP notes the companies' lawyers came out better than the attorneys general, which prompts it to boost the chance of the merger prevailing to 30% from 25%. But it didn't see anything to "fundamentally" change its perception that the states would win amid a "strong presumption of illegality."

It still favors buying T-Mobile (price target $95, implying 21% upside) relative to the spread. The firm's cut its stand-alone value of Sprint to about $3.10/share, implying 41% downside.