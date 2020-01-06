Xeris Pharma up 19% after hours on positive RTU glucagon data in exercise setting

Thinly traded micro cap Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) is up 19% after hours in response to positive results from the in-clinic portion of a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ready-to-use (RTU) glucagon for the prevention of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) in adults with type 1 diabetes (T1D) after moderate-to-high intensity aerobic exercise.

The data showed that a mini dose of RTU glucagon was adequate to maintain blood sugar levels during prolonged moderate-to-intense aerobic exercise. There were episodes of hypoglycemia, but the incidence was less in the RTU glucagon group compared to standard-of-care (SOC) (placebo + 50% insulin pump reduction).

The use of glucose tablets to treat low blood sugar was less in the RTU glucagon cohort compared to SOC.

On the safety front, the rate of treatment-emergent adverse events was comparable to placebo. No serious adverse events were reported.

Results from the the outpatient portion should be available in H1.