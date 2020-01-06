Scotiabank sees $135M net benefit from items in Q1

Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) expects fiscal Q1 2020 earnings to reflect a C$175M (~US$135M) net benefit from certain items, after-tax, including:

A net gain of ~C$410M on the sale of its 49% stake in Thanachart Bank PCL in Thailand in exchange for cash and ~6% ownership interest in TMB Bank PCL, Thailand;

An increase of its allowance for credit loss of C$5.1B by about C$150M, or C$110M after-tax, due to including a more severe pessimistic scenario under international accounting standard IFRS 9;

A C$90M after-tax charge that results from implementing a new derivatives valuation platform and enhancing fair value methodology primarily relating to uncollateralized OTC derivatives;

~C$35M after-tax impairment charge related to a software asset that must be replaced because embedded third-party software will be discontinued and vendor support will end at the end of 2020.