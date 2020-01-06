Stocks recover from losses to finish in the green

Investors' buying mood improved as the day progressed, overcoming nervousness over increased tensions in the Middle East to end higher, led by tech heavyweights including Alphabet (+3.1%), Netflix (+2.7%), Facebook (+1.9%), Amazon (+1.5%) and Apple (+0.8%).

The S&P 500 communication services sector (+1.2%) was today's sector leader, while the materials (-0.5%) and financials (-0.1%) groups closed with modest losses and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (-1%) succumbed to some profit-taking.

The energy sector (+0.8%) was an outperformer even as crude oil prices gave back most of their early gains, with WTI crude settling +0.3% at $63.27/bbl.

Meanwhile, Salesforce (+4.4%) shares hit a new all-time high after the stock was upgraded to Top Pick at RBC Capital, and CrowdStrike closed +8.6% as part of a cyber security play against possible hacking threats from Iran.

U.S. Treasury prices finished lower, as investors bought the dip in equities, lifting the two-year yield by 3 bps to 1.54% and the 10-year yield by 2 bps to 1.81%.