Glu, Zynga gain as SunTrust starts at Buy

Mobile-game specialists Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are up after hours following initiations at Buy by SunTrust.

Glu is up 4% postmarket after gaining 1.1% during the regular session. Zynga has risen 1.8% after a 0.6% gain today.

SunTrust has set its price target on Glu to $7.50, implying 19% upside; it's set a $7.50 target on Zynga as well, where it implies 20% upside.

The firm also started coverage on Sciplay (NASDAQ:SCPL) at Hold; it's set a $13 price target, implying 4.2% upside.