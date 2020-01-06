Seeking Alpha
Tech | On the Move

Glu, Zynga gain as SunTrust starts at Buy

|About: Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)|By:, SA News Editor

Mobile-game specialists Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are up after hours following initiations at Buy by SunTrust.

Glu is up 4% postmarket after gaining 1.1% during the regular session. Zynga has risen 1.8% after a 0.6% gain today.

SunTrust has set its price target on Glu to $7.50, implying 19% upside; it's set a $7.50 target on Zynga as well, where it implies 20% upside.

The firm also started coverage on Sciplay (NASDAQ:SCPL) at Hold; it's set a $13 price target, implying 4.2% upside.

Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on GLUU