Comstock Holding acquires DC-area office building

Comstock Holding (NASDAQ:CHCI) acquires the Hartford Building on an all-cash basis in a joint venture between CHCI and Comstock Partners, an affiliated, privately held company.

The nine-story, 211,450-square foot class A office building is located adjacent to the Clarendon Station on Metro's Orange Line in Arlington, VA; it's currently 90%+ leased to multiple tenants.

The Hartford Building is the fourth office building acquired by Comstock and its affiliated companies in 2019, increasing total capital deployed for the acquisition of existing, transit-oriented assets to ~$250M for the year.