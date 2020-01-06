SoftBank-backed startup laying off, burning cash - BI

Jan. 06, 2020 4:50 PM ETSFTBF, SFTBYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • SoftBank-backed (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) startup Zume is laying off as many as 400 workers on January 13 to slow its cash burn, according to Business Insider sources.
  • The robotic pizza startup also won't renew its Seattle lease.
  • The startup, which has seen a wave of exec departures since late last year, is reportedly struggling to secure additional funding from SoftBank.
  • In November, reports suggested SoftBank was participating in a round that would value Zume at $4B. SoftBank invested $375M in the startup in 2018.
