Viacom changing out Digital Studios chief - Variety

Viacom Digital Studios (NASDAQ:VIAC) is shaking up leadership, Variety reports, noting that President Kelly Day will exit that role.

Viacom veteran Stefanie Schwartz has been named executive VP and GM of the group, according to the report. Day is in talks to take another senior role.

She had joined Viacom after more than four years at AwesomenessTV, which Viacom acquired in 2018.

As part of a reorg following the completion of the Viacom/CBS merger, CBS Interactive president/CEO Marc DeBevoise is overseeing digital operations as chief digital officer.