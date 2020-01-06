Sterling and Granite JV awarded $348M contract in Utah

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) announced that Oak Hills Constructors, a JV between Sterling’s Ralph L. Wadsworth, and Granite Construction, has been awarded a $348M progressive design-build contract by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) for the US-89 Farmington to I-84 project in Davis and Weber Counties, Utah.

The project calls for widening of nine miles of US-89 from two lanes in each direction to three, the addition of four new interchanges, and two grade separated intersections.

Oak Hills Constructors is a 60/40 Granite and Ralph L. Wadsworth joint venture. The estimated completion for the project is in 2023. Sterling anticipates booking its 40% portion of the total contract value award or ~$140M in its 4Q19 backlog.