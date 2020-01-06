Noble Midstream names Fielder as new President/COO
Jan. 06, 2020 5:11 PM ETNoble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX), CVXNBLX, CVXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) selects former Anadarko Petroleum executive Robin Fielder as its new President and COO, as well as Senior VP, Midstream, of Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL), effective Jan. 13.
- Fielder brings nearly 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry to her new role since beginning her career with Anadarko in 2002, including most recently as President, CEO and Director of Western Midstream Partners and Senior VP of Midstream and Marketing at Anadarko.
- Fielder replaces John Nicholson, who left as NBLX's CEO and COO in August.