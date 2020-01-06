PC Connection up on move to SmallCap 600

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) is up 1.5% postmarket after news that it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600.

The company will replace Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG), which is set to be acquired by Parsley Energy. The move is effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, Jan. 10.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) is also moving into the SmallCap 600; it will replace SRC Energy (NYSEMKT:SRCI), which is set to be acquired by PDC Energy (which will remain in the SmallCap 600 itself).

That move is effective prior to the open on Wednesday, Jan. 15.