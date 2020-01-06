CP Rail reports record quarter for Canadian grain movements

Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) says it moved more Canadian grain and grain products in Q4 2019 than any prior quarter in the company's history, totaling 7.9M metric tons to break its prior quarterly record from the year-ago Q4 by 400K mt.

CP says its movement of grain for the 2019-20 crop year as of Dec. 31 totaled 12.17M mt, up 2.1% Y/Y, while the 2019 calendar year, which includes portions of two separate crop years, came in at a record 27M mt.

CP cites its 8,500-ft. High Efficiency Product train model as a significant factor in the record-breaking quarter; by year-end 2020, CP expects at least 25% of train loading facilities it serves will qualify to process the longer, high-efficiency trains, which can carry as much as 44% more grain per train.